It was a dark and stormy night, but not here

VALLEY – With dark clouds, frequent lightning and constant thunder, the weather looked pretty frightening east of Plattsmouth on Monday evening.

Apparently, that’s where it stayed, though not as bad as it looked.

According to the National Weather Service in Valley, Plattsmouth stayed dry throughout Monday into Tuesday morning.

Rain, however, wasn’t that far off.

“Plattsmouth got split in between two storms,” said Clint Aegerper, a meteorologist with the weather service.

“There was a narrow strip of a storm east of Louisville and Springfield with quarter-inch to three-tenths of an inch of rain. To the east in western Iowa, there was a larger line of storms, just east of Plattsmouth.”

About three-fourths of an inch to an inch of rain fell in that area, he said.

The weather service had not received any weather damage reports as of Tuesday afternoon, he said.

There are better chances of rain this week and into the weekend and possibly some severe storms, Aegerper said.

“People should pay attention to the forecast,” he said.

