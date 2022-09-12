It was a good harvest, official said

PLATTSMOUTH – It was a good harvest that yielded positive results.

It was the 2022 Plattsmouth Harvest Festival that ended last Sunday.

“Overall, I am very pleased with all the events,” said Nancy Johnson, festival president. “I think this year was very successful.”

The 2022 festival, with the theme being “Cornstock,” was the 91st year of Nebraska’s oldest continuous harvest festival.

And, while Saturday’s rainy weather put a damper on some events, Johnson and her crew were able to move others to an earlier date with successful results.

“We moved the (Saturday) bounce house and the evening fireworks to Friday due to the rainy forecast for Saturday,” she said.

The fireworks were viewed by a “nice crowd,” Johnson said. “We were glad they were flexible. The fireworks display was beautiful.”

Saturday’s rain moved out by mid-afternoon allowing for the early evening grand parade to go on as planned.

“We did the best we could to keep the people informed through our Facebook page,” Johnson said.

It was phenomenal she said of the parade crowd, who saw more floats this year than in the past.

The grand marshal for the parade was Dr. Barry Jose.

There were five entries that won six different awards: Grand Overall – St. John the Baptist School, Best Commercial Entry – Balloons by Bethany, Best Use of Corn – First Lutheran Church, Best Non-Commercial Entry – Living Water Church, Best Use of Theme – Plattsmouth Lodge No. 6 AF and AM, King and Queen’s Choice – St. John the Baptist School.

This annual event is held over four days with family-fun activities, as well as honoring the importance of successful corn harvests.

This year’s festival began in earnest last Thursday evening with the annual crowning of the festival king and queen in the downtown entertainment plaza.

Lily Roby was crowned queen and Fred Ulrich, king.

The setup was different this year with the stage placed on Main Street.

“The coronation was beautiful and well attended and we did receive compliments on changing the stage around,” Johnson said.

This new stage placement allowed pictures of the coronation to be taken with the Cass County Courthouse in the background, which was well received, she said.

City officials recommended the new setup, Johnson said.

“It was a smart move by the city on that one.”

Friday’s main attraction was the annual Kiddies, Farmers, Merchants and School Parade.

“It was one of the largest parades in years with over 250 kids participating,” Johnson said. “And, I was shocked by the high attendance.”

The grand marshal of that parade was Joyce Foster.

Following the parade, Mackenzie Tilson, a Plattsmouth High School senior, won the annual Sweetheart contest against six other fellow seniors.

Each contestant had a jar placed at local businesses for one week. Every penny in the jar counted as a vote. The money raised is turned into scholarships that each of the contestants may apply for. Those scholarships will be awarded in May at the Senior Awards Night.

First runner up was Reagan Lesley with Presley Day the second runner up. The other contestants were Lainey Colbert, Rochelle Morehead, Kourtnie Ritter and Ashley Sporven.

Sunday’s finale featured a fly-in at the Plattsmouth Municipal Airport that was a success, Johnson said, and a free community dinner, sponsored by Hosanna Lutheran Church in Rhylander Park in which all the tables were full.

Johnson said she “could not thank enough” the hard work by her staff and the many volunteers, as well as city street department workers, Mayor Paul Lambert and City Administrator Emily Bausch.

“The support she has given us has been wonderful,” Johnson said.