PLATTSMOUTH – It was a successful harvest this year.
The 2019 Plattsmouth Harvest Festival, that is, according to an organizer.
“We had a high number of participants this year, as well as spectators,” said Rachel Parsons, president of the Korn Klub that oversees the festival. “I heard a lot of positive things from people throughout the weekend. Everyone seemed to be enjoying themselves, which is always great to see and hear. I believe this year was a success.”
Held every year around this time, the Plattsmouth Harvest Festival is considered the oldest, continuous harvest festival in Nebraska featuring bushels of family-fun activities sure to provide pleasant memories for years to come.
This year’s theme was Heroes of the Harvest, a way to honor those who serve the public and assist those in time of need, such as in this year’s area flooding.
As always, this year’s festival featured a parade for the kids, students, merchants and farmers on Friday with the Grand Parade on Saturday evening.
And, while Mother Nature on Saturday tried, it didn’t rain out that parade, according to Parsons.
“Both parades went well! The rain let up just before the Grand Parade, but of course came back before it was finished. All of our participants stuck it out and did a great job! We had a higher participation level this year and to me, it looked like we had more spectators this year as well.”
An event that returned this year, as opposed to last year when rainy weather put the brakes on it, was the car show that featured vintage models from yesteryear alongside some high-powered muscle cars.
“We had more cars involved this year, which was great,” Parsons said. “People enjoyed being able to walk and look at the cars while also drinking.”
Among the many festival activities is the annual entertainment show offering local people a venue for displaying their talent.
This year’s event, titled Cass County’s Got Talent Show, was held in the Entertainment Plaza on Friday afternoon.
There were 10 performances. They were Lucy Burns on piano; the dance team of Gracelynn Drewes, Ellie Eggert and Kenai Henrichs performing a tap dance; Emerson Whipple on piano; the dance team of Kalley Gradoville, Cecelia Henrichs and Ryann Richter performing a tap dance; Sean Flint playing the guitar with his daughter, Jozlyn, singing; Kelly Shomaker singing; Maddy Quimby on piano; the dance team of Ava Thornton and Izabel Widman performing a tap dance; Ashlynn Abercrombie on piano; and the dance team of Piper Isham and Samantha McKnight performing a tap dance.
These were just performances by area young people. It was not a competition for awards.
Other activities were bike races for kids, a cornhole tournament, a demonstration on car accident rescue methods by the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department, a petting zoo, craft and quilt shows, a flag retirement ceremony, vendors selling food and merchandise, and carnival rides to name a few others.
“I think it was a great turnout,” Parsons said.