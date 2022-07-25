It was a very merry event for shop owners

PLATTSMOUTH – For a lot of downtown Plattsmouth shop owners Christmas came early this year.

“We were busy all day,” said Sarah Johnson, owner of Jean Marie Boutique. “It was busier than a typical Saturday.”

DeAnne Green of Main Street Jewelers added, “It was very successful. We were pleased with it.”

They were referring to last Saturday’s Christmas in July celebration between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. It was sponsored by the Historic Downtown Plattsmouth Association as a unique family-oriented summer event to attract residents and visitors to downtown.

“Despite the heat we had a huge crowd,” said Misty Stine, HDPA president.

The heat index for Plattsmouth during the morning was in the mid-90s and reached 104 degrees at 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

To make things cool, shops all along Main Street, and some side streets, offered specials to attract shoppers inside. Plus, there were numerous family activities for added fun on this unique event.

There were also numerous activities in the Entertainment Plaza on Fourth Street, including a young balloon artist and an inflatable water slide, or as Green called it “a melted frozen castle,” for the kids to enjoy.

What’s more, Santa and Mr. Grinch walked up and down the street and through the shops to shake hands and take pictures with kids.

It wasn’t just local families who enjoyed the fun. Store owners said many people from out of town came to Plattsmouth as well.

“Everybody was pleased and we are looking forward to doing it again,” Green said.

Downtown should be extra busy again this Friday, Stine said.

Mayor Paul Lambert, president of the Nebraska League of Municipalities, has invited mayors and their spouses to Plattsmouth on Friday for meetings, plus time for touring and shopping, according to Stine.

That evening the popular local band, Lucas Minor Band, will perform at the weekly farmers market in the plaza, she said. Alcoholic beverages will be provided by DC’s Waterhole, Stine said.