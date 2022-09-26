It was party time in Weeping Water last Saturday

WEEPING WATER – There was quite a party in Weeping Water last Saturday that lasted from morning to midnight, even beyond.

It was Party on the Rocks, sponsored by the Revitalization Association of Weeping Water (RAWW), which this year took over sponsorship of what had long been the annual Fall Festival.

Under RAWW’s direction, this year’s event featured a full day of fun activities for all ages beginning with a pancake breakfast. It ended with a street dance and concert that finally finished around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, said Mike Kindle, RAWW spokesman.

“Everything went really good,” he said. “We received lots of good and positive feedback.”

Mayor Michael Barrett added, “I thought it went well and it was better attended than last year. It was a success all the way around.”

Among the numerous activities was a flea market on Elm Street, as well as pumpkin painting for the kids in the Weeping Water Public Library.

A large crowd gathered at Memory Lane Museum on West Eldora Avenue to enjoy the musical talent and historical knowledge of David Seay, a Nebraska historian who focused on train songs and tales.

The dedication of a new dock at the city lakes in Day Memorial Park was held in the early afternoon.

The dock, named Elam’s Landing in honor of early resident Elam Flower, will offer many uses besides fishing, Kindle said.

“People can go there to relax and observe the scenery or it could be a spot for outdoor weddings or whatever a dock could be used for,” he said.

A special local guest at the dedication was 13-year-old Kolby Nash, owner/CEO of Catfish Kolby’s, a fishing bait company.

Unhappy with the bait he was using to catch catfish, Kolby decided at age 10 to experiment in his kitchen and came up with his own secret bait.

At first, it was sold in the area, but eventually word of his successful bait began spreading.

Today, it’s being sold in six states, said his father Brandon.

As the guest of honor at Saturday’s event, Kolby cast the first fishing pole into the lake from the dock.

“Kolby knows what he is doing in fishing and in marketing his product,” Barrett said. “Everybody I’ve talked to said his bait works.”

Other events during the day included a cornhole tournament, the Haunting of Fate House for the kids, ghostly tales, and sidewalk sales by local businesses.

That evening, dancing filled Main Street with live music provided by Shooter Jaxx and the Nate Keim Band.

“The bands were fantastic,” Kindle said.

RAWW, which started about two years ago, is now a 501 © (3) organization, eligible for grants for big projects, he said.

“RAWW needs to be commended for the job it has done in the past two years,” Barrett said.