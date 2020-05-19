Italian restaurant planned for downtown Plattsmouth

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PLATTSMOUTH – The taste of Italy should soon arrive in downtown Plattsmouth.

Renovations are underway at 534 Main St. for a new restaurant, Di Bella Italian Eatery, owned by Mark and Sue Shaw. They leased the site where the former Sisters Café was located and next door to the Fork and Hammer restaurant.

“It will be Italian cuisine,” said Mark Shaw of the new restaurant.

The site is being totally remodeled and a mid-June opening is the plan, he said. It would seat about 30 to 35 customers, he added.

Anticipated hours of operation would be from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays.

At its meeting Monday night, the Plattsmouth City Council recommended to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission a Class C liquor license for the establishment.

“I think it will be great,” said Councilwoman Jeannie Brookhouser.

Mayor Paul Lambert had similar thoughts.

“It’s a great addition to downtown and I hope people will patronize it. I wish the Shaws the best.”