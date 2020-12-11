Items removed from graves haven't been thrown away, mayor says

PLATTSMOUTH – Items recently removed from graves at Oak Hill Cemetery have not been thrown away, said Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert.

He made that announcement on Friday to ease concerns to the contrary.

“Anything that has been picked up has been placed in a specific area for the owners to retrieve,” he said.

The items, which have recently been picked up by cemetery workers, have been placed around the cemetery’s shop area, he said.

The items removed do not conform to the rules that were recommended earlier this year by the city’s Cemetery Board and approved by the City Council, Lambert said.

“Nothing has been thrown away,” he said.

Plattsmouth police even caught someone stealing items from that collected area, Lambert said.

He urged those who have had items removed to retrieve them from the collected area, though no time limit was given.

