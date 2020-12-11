 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Items removed from graves haven't been thrown away, mayor says
View Comments

Items removed from graves haven't been thrown away, mayor says

{{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Items recently removed from graves at Oak Hill Cemetery have not been thrown away, said Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert.

He made that announcement on Friday to ease concerns to the contrary.

“Anything that has been picked up has been placed in a specific area for the owners to retrieve,” he said.

The items, which have recently been picked up by cemetery workers, have been placed around the cemetery’s shop area, he said.

The items removed do not conform to the rules that were recommended earlier this year by the city’s Cemetery Board and approved by the City Council, Lambert said.

“Nothing has been thrown away,” he said.

Plattsmouth police even caught someone stealing items from that collected area, Lambert said.

He urged those who have had items removed to retrieve them from the collected area, though no time limit was given.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News