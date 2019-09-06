PLATTSMOUTH – Numerous items, including a truck, that were reported stolen going back two years, were recently recovered in Cass County, according to Sheriff William Brueggemann.
On August 30, his office received a report of suspicious activity at a local storage unit. Investigators responded and located a stolen 2013 Dodge Ram 1500. The vehicle was in the process of being disassembled, according to Brueggemann.
The truck was reported stolen out of the Omaha area last December.
On Sept. 3, the sheriff’s office served a search warrant in the rural Union area and recovered a 2016 John Deere Gator four-wheeler, reported stolen in August of 2017, and an oxygen generator, reported stolen just recently, according to Brueggemann.
These incidents are still under investigation.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Citizens are encouraged to report information on this type of activity so that law enforcement can recover the items and return them to the rightful owners.
Cass County Sheriff’s Office number is 402-296-9370 and the Crime Stoppers Number is 800-527-3699.