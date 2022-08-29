It's going to be groovy! Plattsmouth Harvest Festival 2022

PLATTSMOUTH – Get out those tie-dyed shirts, bell bottom pants, and go-go boots – hopefully they still fit.

It’s time for Woodstock..no, no, correct that. It’s Cornstock!

And, it’s bound to be groovy, baby. (That means lots of fun.)

Cornstock is the theme of this year’s Plattsmouth Harvest Festival, which will run Sept. 8 through 11.

“One of the members suggested it as a play on words from Woodstock (1969 music festival),” said Nancy Johnson, president of the 2022 festival officers.

Though not required, adults and kids might find it fun to celebrate this year’s theme by dressing up in 60s attire, Johnson suggested.

The coronation pages, kindergarten through fourth grade, have been asked to wear tie-dyed shirts, if possible, she said.

This is the 91st year of Nebraska’s oldest continuous harvest festival and there’ll be some “positive changes,” Johnson said, along with some new activities.

Far out, man.

It all starts at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, when the Plattsmouth band parents open their food stand at Fifth and Main streets through 1 p.m., then again from 5 to 9 p.m. They’ll be there all day Friday and Saturday, also.

The Plattsmouth Garden Club Flower Show entries will be shown at First United Methodist Church on Thursday from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The River City Carnival rides open that afternoon at 5:30 p.m. featuring all-evening arm bands for just $20. All day rides on Friday and Saturday, just $25.

The highlight of Thursday’s events will be the coronation of this year’s festival king and queen in the entertainment plaza at Fourth and Main.

The stage for reserved royalty seating has been switched to the Main Street side of the plaza for more safety for the kids in the event, plus the Cass County Courthouse makes a nice backdrop for the audience and picture taking, Johnson said.

There will be some chairs for the general audience, but Johnson recommended those with portable chairs to bring them.

Perhaps the most notable change will be the route of Saturday’s climatic Grand Parade, according to Johnson.

“We are going back to what it used to be,” she said. “The parade will be going in the opposite direction (from the recent past).”

The 6 p.m. parade will start at Fourth and Main, then down Main until Sixth Street, then left to where Godfather’s Pizza is, she said.

The parade entries are asked to start lining up at Seventh and Washington streets around 4 p.m.

Scheduled to appear are two drum corps, including one from Omaha, Johnson said.

Registration to be in the parade is still going on.

“Entries are coming in strong,” said Linda Worlein, festival treasurer.

A new addition this year is Wildlife Encounters with one performance on Friday afternoon and two on Saturday afternoon. The 60-minute show will include public interaction with the animals.

Other new events are a bounce house for the kids on Saturday at Fifth and Main, plus a craft/farmers market on Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. on Main between Fifth and Sixth.

The following is a list of all the activities in this year’s Plattsmouth Harvest Festival:

Thursday, Sept. 8:

11 a.m.-1 p.m.; 5 p.m.-9 p.m. – Plattsmouth Band Parents Food Stand, Fifth and Main.

3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. – Plattsmouth Garden Club Show, First United Methodist Church.

5:30 p.m. – River City Carnival Rides open.

7:30 p.m. – Coronation, entertainment plaza.

Friday, Sept. 9:

8:30 a.m. – Business Window Display Judging.

9 a.m.-6 p.m. – Flower Show and Perennial Plant Sale at Methodist Church.

10 a.m.-4 p.m.- Quilt Show at the church.

10 a.m.-6 p.m.- Cute Pet Contest – 510 Main.

12 noon - carnival rides (all day, $25).

12 noon – Root Beer Social, Methodist Church parking lot.

12 noon – food vendors, Fourth and Main.

12 noon-6 p.m. – Beautiful Baby Contest, 426 Main.

12 noon – Kiddies Parade line-up, and Farmers, Merchants and School Parade line-up, all at Fourth and Avenue A.

1:15 p.m. – Kiddies, Farmers, Merchants and School Parade. (After parade, Sweetheart of 2022 Awards, followed by pep rally at entertainment plaza).

Paint the School Bus for kids in the 400 block of Main also follows parade. Similar event on Saturday.

2 p.m. – Balloon Toss, Fifth and Main.

2:30 p.m. – Cass County’s Got Talent Show, entertainment plaza.

3 p.m.-4 p.m. – Wildlife Encounters, Main Street.

4 p.m.-8 p.m. – Nebraska Forest Service Family Fun Night, Horning State Farm.

4 p.m.-12 midnight – Cheers Garden, entertainment plaza.

5 p.m.-9 p.m. – Car Show and Shine, Sixth Street, north and south of Main.

5 p.m.-9 p.m. – Craft/Farmers Market, Main between Fifth and Sixth.

6:30 p.m. – Battle of the Bags Cornhole Tournament, Fourth and Main. (Register by Sept. 4.).

8 p.m.-12 midnight – The Humdinger’s Band, entertainment plaza.

Saturday, Sept. 10:

7 a.m.-10 a.m. – Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department Pancake Feed at fire station.

10 a.m. – Little Miss and Little Master of Cornland Pageant (ages 4-7) at entertainment plaza. (Registration at 9 a.m.)

9 a.m.-12 noon – Flower show/sale at Methodist Church.

11 a.m. – Patriotic Flag Burning, Memorial Wall at Cass County Courthouse.

12 noon – Big Wheel/Trike/Bike Races, Sixth and Main.

12 noon – Carnival rides, all day, $25.

12 noon-4 p.m. – Seventh Elevation Bounce House, Fifth and Main.

12 noon-5 p.m. – Beautiful Baby Contest, 426 Main.

12:30 p.m. – Little Tuggers Pedal Tractor Pull, Fourth and Main.

2 p.m.-4 p.m. – Wildlife Encounters (two shows), entertainment plaza.

4 p.m. – Parade lineup, Washington Avenue. Judging of floats at 5.

5:15 p.m. – Optimist Cow Chip Drop, North Sixth.

5:30 p.m. – Awards presentation and Grand Marshal introduction.

6 p.m. – Grand Parade.

8 p.m.-12 midnight – Hwy. 6 Band, entertainment plaza.

8:30 p.m. – Street Dance (open to all ages), Sixth and Main.

9 p.m. – Fireworks Show, east Main.

Sunday, Sept. 11:

8 a.m.-1 p.m. – Fly-In/Drive-In Breakfast, Plattsmouth Airport.

8 a.m.-12 noon – Young Eagle Flights at airport.

12 noon – Horseshoe Tournament, Rhylander Park. (Signup starts at 11 a.m.)

2 p.m. – Gold Star Memorial Dedication, Oak Hill Cemetery.

4:30 p.m.-6 p.m. – Free Community Meal and Family Activities, Rhylander Park.

This four-day celebration should be lots of fun for all, especially the kids, Johnson said.

“We brought in stuff to keep the kids busy, hopefully,” she said.