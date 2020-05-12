It's up to the state whether Plattsmouth pool opens, mayor said

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PLATTSMOUTH – It’s up to the state, not the city, whether Plattsmouth’s Twin Rivers Water Park opens this year, Mayor Paul Lambert said.

“It’s not our decision, it’s not our say,” he said on Tuesday. “There’s no new directive on it, yet.”

The most recent health directive announced by Gov. Pete Ricketts relaxed restrictions on certain businesses, but made no mention about community swimming pools.

Any decision about the Plattsmouth pool would come from the governor in coordination with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Sarpy/Cass Health Department, according to Lambert.

And, even if they allowed the park to open, there would probably be limits on attendance due to the six-foot rule between swimmers, he said.

What’s more, it would take a month for crews to get it ready, plus the need for more lifeguards, he added.

“There’s a lot of expense to it,” Lambert said.

A revenue stream from past years has also dried up as those who bus swimmers from elsewhere to the Plattsmouth pool have notified the city they’re not coming this year, he said.

“It’s not encouraging from the signs I see,” Lambert said.

