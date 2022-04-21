Jacobsen earns prestigious academic honor at UNL

LINCOLN – Grace Jacobsen has written a successful story in her life with paragraphs full of hard work and dedication in the classroom.

The Louisville High School graduate has used those traits to pen a notable accomplishment at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Jacobsen is one of only 82 people in the entire Class of 2022 to become a Chancellor’s Scholar. University of Nebraska-Lincoln officials present the award each year to students who have maintained a 4.0 grade point average throughout their entire college careers.

Jacobsen said she has enjoyed her time in school because of the opportunity to gain new insights on all types of academic subjects.

“I think I’ve always been a sort of curious person, and for me, learning is all about the process of being curious and just continually wanting to know more,” Jacobsen said. “I love getting to look at things from new perspectives. Being able to learn in a classroom is great for that purpose, because you’re surrounded by so many different people – each with their own way of thinking and ideas to contribute.

“The classroom environments I’ve enjoyed the most, and also felt the most challenged in, are the ones where everyone has felt comfortable enough to voice their opinions and have discussions while keeping an open mind. I think that’s where real learning happens.”

Jacobsen will be recognized in several ways at this spring’s graduation ceremony. She will receive a Chancellor’s Scholar certificate with her diploma and a distinction medallion at the check-in station. She will also receive a Chancellor’s Scholar pin that will be placed on the ribbon of her medallion.

The Office of the Chancellor will also provide all of Jacobsen’s graduation regalia free of charge. This includes her gown, stole, cap and tassel.

Jacobsen was class valedictorian at Louisville in 2018 and was involved in multiple activities. She was a medal-winning runner in both cross country and track and field for the Lions. She was also inducted into National Honor Society for her efforts in the cornerstones of scholarship, leadership, character and service.

Jacobsen will graduate with an English degree and a minor in psychology. She said one of her goals is to produce articles that appear in print for others to read.

“Ultimately, I’d love to be able to write for a living,” Jacobsen said. “The past couple of years I’ve been able to work in different roles in the publishing industry, and I’ve come to love the editorial side as well. I can see myself staying in the publishing industry, but I’m hoping to eventually be on the other side with my own work being published!”

Jacobsen said one of the biggest secrets to her academic success was arriving to the classroom each day with a purpose. When asked what advice she might give to younger students, she said being intentional about learning was in the first chapter of her Chancellor’s Scholar storybook.

“I think it’s important to keep in mind that there isn’t just one ‘right’ way to go through school, just as there isn’t one ‘right’ way to learn,” Jacobsen said. “Not everyone is going to be excited to learn about every subject – there are definitely areas of academia that I have struggled in – but if I had one piece of advice for younger students it would revolve around intentionality.

“As easy as it is to think of school as an obligation, it’s really an opportunity to find what you’re passionate about and what individual gifts you have that can be brought to the rest of the world. If you go through school with the mindset that you’re there for a purpose, it changes everything.

“Staying motivated as a student does not always come easy, but it’s much less difficult when you discover what it is you’re working toward and have tangible goals to accomplish.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.