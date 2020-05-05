Jacobson to help local businesses at Journal

“When I was at St. Joseph I had a territory that went from Savannah, Mo., to Clarinda, Iowa, so there were a lot of opportunities to meet people,” Jacobson said. “That’s what I love about this profession. I’m a people person and love to talk to others, and when I get a chance to talk to someone it helps me understand their needs better. It’s fun to figure out how to help them succeed in their business.”

Jacobson has also enhanced her education from an academic standpoint. She earned an associate’s degree from Central Community College in May 2017 and will soon be working on a bachelor’s degree. She will be taking classes at Bellevue University with the goal of obtaining a diploma in behavioral sciences.

Jacobson has been working on multiple projects at The Journal over the past several weeks. She has started conversations with many Cass County residents about their marketing needs. Area residents can contact her by phone at 402-296-2141 ext. 112 or by e-mail at danielle.jacobson@lee.net.

Jacobson said she has been impressed with the close-knit atmosphere she has encountered in Cass County. She said that would help her reach her goal of generating positive marketing results for local businesses.