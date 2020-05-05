Jacobson to help local businesses at Journal

PLATTSMOUTH – Danielle Jacobson greets everyone she meets with a bright smile that lights up a room.
She will look to generate those same type of electric results for newspaper customers throughout Cass County.
Jacobson is the newest member of The Journal staff. She is the newspaper’s print and digital marketing account executive and will be working with businesses throughout the area. She said her top goal is to help local companies remain prosperous in all of their commercial activities.
“I’ve always been a small-town person,” Jacobson said. “I love the community feel that you get from being in small towns, and I think it’s really important to support the people and businesses that are here. I want to help them thrive and have strong businesses, because everyone in town benefits when that happens.”
Jacobson grew up in the small towns of Holdrege and Savannah, Mo., before her family went to Grand Junction, Colo. She graduated from Central High School in Grand Junction and then moved into the world of advertising and marketing. She worked for the Clay County News in Sutton and the St. Joseph News-Press in Missouri before moving to southeast Nebraska.
Jacobson said she gained a great deal from her stops at both cities. She learned how to produce effective marketing plans for customers on a variety of multimedia platforms. She also had a chance to help a wide array of businesses in sectors ranging from agriculture to aviation.
“When I was at St. Joseph I had a territory that went from Savannah, Mo., to Clarinda, Iowa, so there were a lot of opportunities to meet people,” Jacobson said. “That’s what I love about this profession. I’m a people person and love to talk to others, and when I get a chance to talk to someone it helps me understand their needs better. It’s fun to figure out how to help them succeed in their business.”
Jacobson has also enhanced her education from an academic standpoint. She earned an associate’s degree from Central Community College in May 2017 and will soon be working on a bachelor’s degree. She will be taking classes at Bellevue University with the goal of obtaining a diploma in behavioral sciences.
Jacobson has been working on multiple projects at The Journal over the past several weeks. She has started conversations with many Cass County residents about their marketing needs. Area residents can contact her by phone at 402-296-2141 ext. 112 or by e-mail at danielle.jacobson@lee.net.
Jacobson said she has been impressed with the close-knit atmosphere she has encountered in Cass County. She said that would help her reach her goal of generating positive marketing results for local businesses.
“I love the history of Plattsmouth and Cass County,” Jacobson said. “I also love the fact that people care about their communities and are really passionate about them. The first day I was here I talked to a man who wanted to make sure I knew just how much the local businesses meant to the community and how much people cared for each other.
“That was eye-opening for me in a really good way. It showed that there are good communities here with good people. I’m really excited about that.”
