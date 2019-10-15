MURRAY – The Board of Directors of Cornerstone Bank has announced the promotion of Angie Jameson to vice president and manager of the bank’s branch offices in Murray and Beaver Lake.
She replaces Russ Henning, who retired on October 1.
“I’m definitely excited about this new opportunity,” Jameson said.
She had been serving as assistant vice president and assistant manager at the Murray location for eight years. Prior to that, she served as a lender at the bank.
Her new role will involve overseeing the day-to-day operations of those branches, as well as continuing to serve as a lender, Jameson said.
She is a graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan University with a degree in business administration and is a native of Lewiston.
Jameson served on the Cass County CASA Board of Directors from 2011 to 2017. She and her husband, Lee, have two daughters and live outside of Murray.
Cornerstone Bank is a $1.7 billion bank with 42 banking facilities in 33 communities: Albion, Aurora, Bartlett, Beaver Lake, Bradshaw, Central City, Clay Center, Columbus, Davenport, Edgar, Franklin, Geneva, Glenvil, Grand Island, Guide Rock, Hampton, Harvard, Henderson, Hildreth, Marquette, McCool Junction, Monroe, Murray, North Loup, Polk, Rising City, St. Edward, Shelton, Stromsburg, Sutton, Waco, Wilcox and York.
Cornerstone Bank is owned by First York BanCorp of York.