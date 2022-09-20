 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Join the fun! All-day festival in Weeping Water on Saturday

weeping water event

Nebraska historian/musician David Seay, shown here from last year's Weeping Water Fall Festival, will return this Saturday with his show, Train Songs and Tales, at Memory Lane Museum, 215 W. Eldora Ave.

 Timothy Rohwer

WEEPING WATER – Everyone is invited to a party with plenty of music, food and fun.

It’s the Party on the Rocks Fall Festival in Weeping Water this Saturday featuring an evening performance by Shooter Jaxx, a band that has toured all over the Midwest.

This event is now sponsored by the Revitalization Association of Weeping Water (RAWW).

“RAWW has taken it over,” said Pat Joyner, spokeswoman. “We decided to do something different. We’ve got something going on all day long.”

The festivities kick off at 7 a.m. with a pancake breakfast at the Weeping Water Senior Center, 101 E. Eldora Ave.

Throughout the day, several downtown businesses will hold sidewalk sales, plus there will be a flea market on Elm Street, starting at 11 a.m. with all sorts of vendors and food trucks.

A cornhole tournament with a beer garden begins at 1 p.m. at 208 Eldora Ave.

The dedication of a new dock at the city lakes will be held at 1 p.m.

The Weeping Water Valley Historical Society will co-host Humanities Nebraska presenter David Seay’s Train Songs and Tales at the Memory Lane Museum at 215 Eldora St.

The Haunting of Fate House, a kid-friendly haunted tour of the former home of Dr. Jesse Fate, West H and Randolph streets, will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Later, at 5 p.m., ghostly tales will be discussed at Memory Lane.

The party continues in the evening with Shooter Jaxx and Nate Keim. With roots in alt-country and southern rock, Shooter Jaxx’s gritty, hard-rocking shows have graced music festivals and street dances across the Midwest and as far south as Austin, Texas.

Touring in support of their most recent EP “Southbound,” Shooter Jaxx shared the stage with The Steel Woods, Jason Boland and the Stragglers, Logan Mize, Black Stone Cherry, Them Dirty Roses, and Blackhawk.

Hailing from western Nebraska, country and Americana singer-songwriter Nate Keim and his band will kick off the show at 8 p.m. on Eldora Avenue.

The Weeping Water festivities are paid for in part by a grant from Cass County Tourism.

