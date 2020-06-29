Journal receives state awards

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN – Nebraska Press Association officials honored The Journal with four awards at the 2020 NPA Better Newspaper Contest this past weekend.

The Journal competed in Class B in the 2020 contest. Illinois Press Association members judged more than 3,400 separate entries from ten dailies and 59 weeklies. Contest categories focused on writing, photography, advertising, design and creativity.

Journal Reporter Tim Rohwer earned two state awards. He collected a second-place honor in the single feature story category for an article about Ofe Oil Company. The former Plattsmouth business closed in 2019 after 95 years of service to the community.

Rohwer captured a second-place award in the in-depth writing category. He was honored for a story about the benefits that mentoring can have for both adults and students. He interviewed people associated with the Plattsmouth TeamMates program for National Mentoring Month in January.

Journal Managing Editor and Sports Editor Brent Hardin received a first-place award in the sports game coverage category. Judges reviewed a story about the Louisville girls basketball team winning a game over Nebraska City for the contest.

Hardin received a third-place award in the youth coverage category. Entries consisted of three stories that focused on youth and educational activities. The three local stories were about Riley Fitzpatrick’s Adopt-A-Box campaign for flood relief in Plattsmouth, Elmwood-Murdock’s production of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and Plattsmouth High School’s Deck the Halls event.

