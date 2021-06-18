Journal receives state awards

LINCOLN – Nebraska Press Association officials presented The Journal with nine awards at the 2021 NPA Better Newspaper Contest on Thursday.
The Journal competed in Class B in the 2021 contest. Kentucky Press Association members judged more than 3,100 separate entries from nine dailies and 66 weeklies in this year’s event. Contest categories focused on writing, photography, advertising, design and creativity.
All entries were from newspaper editions in the 2020 calendar year. The NPA announced winners of first-place, second-place and third-place awards on Thursday morning.
Journal Reporter Tim Rohwer earned four state awards. He received a third-place award in the photo page category. Judges honored him for a photo page about the Cass County Historical Society’s open house at Rock Bluffs School in July 2020.
Rohwer received a second-place award in the use of color category. Judges reviewed his story and photos about the grand opening of the Wilkerson Art Works gallery and painting studio in downtown Plattsmouth in July 2020.
Rohwer received a third-place award in the feature series category. Judges honored him for several stories about Civil War veterans in Cass County in January 2020. The stories focused on local residents who are trying to keep the memories of Civil War soldiers alive in the county.
Rohwer received a third-place award in the front page category. Judges reviewed front pages of newspapers from across Nebraska for their news value and interest. Rohwer’s stories merited a state award in the category.
Journal Managing Editor and Sports Editor Brent Hardin received a first-place award in the sports action photo category. Judges looked at a photo of Plattsmouth running back Christian Meneses hurdling a defender in a November 2020 playoff game against Aurora.
Hardin received a second-place award in the sports feature writing category. Judges reviewed a May 2020 story about Conestoga High School student Bella Hogue continuing her track and field career at the collegiate level.
Hardin received second-place and third-place awards in the sports game coverage category. The second-place story focused on the Louisville boys basketball team winning a game over Malcolm in January 2020. The third-place story focused on the Elmwood-Murdock girls basketball team winning a game over Ashland-Greenwood in December 2020.
Hardin received a second-place award in the entertainment story category. Judges reviewed a story about national singer Kaylyn Sahs performing a benefit concert at the Lofte Community Theatre in June 2020.