Journal receives state awards

LINCOLN – Nebraska Press Association officials presented The Journal with nine awards at the 2021 NPA Better Newspaper Contest on Thursday.

The Journal competed in Class B in the 2021 contest. Kentucky Press Association members judged more than 3,100 separate entries from nine dailies and 66 weeklies in this year’s event. Contest categories focused on writing, photography, advertising, design and creativity.

All entries were from newspaper editions in the 2020 calendar year. The NPA announced winners of first-place, second-place and third-place awards on Thursday morning.

Journal Reporter Tim Rohwer earned four state awards. He received a third-place award in the photo page category. Judges honored him for a photo page about the Cass County Historical Society’s open house at Rock Bluffs School in July 2020.

Rohwer received a second-place award in the use of color category. Judges reviewed his story and photos about the grand opening of the Wilkerson Art Works gallery and painting studio in downtown Plattsmouth in July 2020.