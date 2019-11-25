PLATTSMOUTH – A Bellevue woman will remain in Cass County Jail after a judge denied her request to reduce her $100,000 bond.
Rebecca Norman, 29, appeared in Cass County District Court Monday morning for arraignment and bond reduction hearings. She has been lodged in Cass County Jail since her arrest in early September.
The state is charging Norman with two counts of possession of a deadly weapon and one count of possession of short shotgun. She is also being charged with possession of firearm, possession of a stolen weapon and possession of controlled substance. Norman pled not guilty to all six charges at the arraignment.
Co-defendant Adam T. Wilfong, 34, of Omaha also appeared at an arraignment hearing Monday morning. He pled not guilty to eight charges. The charges include criminal impersonation, carrying a concealed weapon violation and multiple firearms offenses. He remains in Cass County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
The state is alleging Norman, Wilfong and a third co-defendant committed multiple felony offenses after they were stopped on Rock Bluff Road near 27th Avenue. A K9 unit from Nebraska City was called to the scene after a Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled over the vehicle.
You have free articles remaining.
The deputy said Norman allegedly admitted she was carrying drugs in her bra. The K9 unit then searched the vehicle and allegedly discovered large amounts of methamphetamine and prescription drugs. Authorities said they also allegedly found a stolen sawed-off shotgun, a defaced .357 revolver, several knives and multiple items of drug paraphernalia.
Defense attorney Bobie Touchstone asked the court on Monday to reduce Norman’s bond to $25,000, 10 percent. Touchstone said her client wanted to take care of a Sarpy County warrant before proceeding with the Cass County case.
Cass County Attorney Colin Palm asked the court to keep the bond at the current level of $100,000, 10 percent. He felt the bond amount was appropriate because Norman was facing many felony charges with significant amounts of potential jail time. He said many of the charges involved both methamphetamine and firearms.
Judge Michael Smith agreed with Palm. He ordered Norman’s bond to remain at $100,000, 10 percent.