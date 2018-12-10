PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man who allegedly shot a woman in the arm earlier this fall will remain in Cass County Jail on his current bond level of $1 million.
Jesse E. Ferguson, 37, appeared in Cass County District Court Monday morning to request a reduction in his bond amount. He has been in Cass County Jail since Sept. 30. He is facing five felony charges for a crime he allegedly committed that day.
Plattsmouth police responded to the 200 block of South 7th Street at 2:30 a.m. for an emergency call. They learned Jamie Bangs, 45, had been shot in the arm. She was transported to an Omaha hospital for treatment of her injuries.
Police learned Ferguson was the suspect in the shooting incident. They began searching for him in town after learning he had left the house before officers arrived. Police found him walking on Livingston Road in Plattsmouth at 4:45 a.m. They arrested him without incident and transported him to Cass County Jail.
Prosecutors have charged him with two Class IC felonies of use of a firearm to commit a felony. Ferguson is also facing a Class II felony charge of first-degree assault, a Class IIA felony charge of second-degree assault and a Class IV felony charge of tampering with physical evidence.
Defense attorney Julie Bear asked the court to reduce the bond from $1 million to $500,000, 10 percent. She said her client was originally from Glenwood and had lived in Cass County for the past two years. She felt Ferguson would not be a flight risk because he had family who lived in the nearby area.
Cass County Attorney Colin Palm asked the court to keep the bond at its current level. He felt Ferguson was a flight risk because of the seriousness of the charges. He could face up to 50 years in prison on several of the counts if he is convicted.
Palm said Ferguson had allegedly disposed of the gun before police found him on Livingston Road. He said Ferguson had previously been charged with assault in Sarpy County in 2015 and illegally carrying a weapon in Mills County in both 2006 and 2007.
Palm said the state was also concerned Ferguson would try to contact the victim if he was released on bond. He said Cass County Jail officials had heard several phone conversations that indicated Ferguson might allegedly try to tamper with a witness.
Judge Michael Smith said the serious nature of the charges made it unsuitable to reduce the bond. The bond will remain at $1 million. Ferguson is scheduled to appear in a trial on all five charges on Feb. 6.