Judge hears two DUI cases in court

PLATTSMOUTH – Two people accepted plea agreements in Cass County District Court on Monday morning after they were charged with driving while impaired on local roads.

The first case involved 22-year-old Omaha resident Chantz L. Bryant-Ballard. He pled guilty to a Class W misdemeanor of driving under the influence of a drug-first offense. The state agreed to dismiss a drug-related charge as part of the plea bargain. Cass County Attorney Colin Palm also told the court the state would likely recommend probation at the time of sentencing.

A Plattsmouth police officer was on duty during the overnight hours of Jan. 23. The officer responded to the 200 block of South 23rd Street at 1:36 a.m. after receiving a report of a car parked in the middle of the road. Palm said the car was blocking the entire southbound lane of traffic.

The officer saw Bryant-Ballard was in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. The officer noticed the gearshift was still in a driving position and asked him to move it into a parked position.

Palm said the officer reported Bryant-Ballard had slurred speech and did not know he was in Plattsmouth. He first told the officer he was either on 72nd or 84th streets in Omaha, and he later said he was going to be driving to a local casino.