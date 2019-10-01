PLATTSMOUTH – A former Weeping Water resident will spend time in Cass County Jail for violating numerous probation terms over the past year.
Lincoln resident William D. Hansen, 22, appeared in Cass County District Court Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He admitted earlier this year that he had not followed all the requirements of his probation.
Hansen was placed on 24 months of probation in October 2017 for a Class I misdemeanor of attempted possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine.
A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped his car in January 2017 for a broken taillight. Hansen opened the car’s glove compartment to produce insurance information. The deputy spotted marijuana inside the glove compartment and later found a glass pipe with burnt methamphetamine residue.
Authorities made a motion to revoke Hansen’s probation earlier this year. He tested positive for marijuana in November 2017 and stopped reporting for mandatory office visits after that.
He did not obtain a required chemical dependency evaluation and did not pay mandatory court costs.
Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde asked the court to issue a jail sentence of six months. Defense attorney Julie Bear asked the court to impose a jail term of no more than 60 days.
Judge Michael Smith ordered Hansen to serve 90 days in Cass County Jail. He will receive credit for eight days he had previously spent in jail.