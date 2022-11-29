Judge maintains bond in domestic assault case

EAGLE – An Eagle man who allegedly struck a female victim 20 times before injuring a sheriff’s deputy with his car will remain in Cass County Jail.

Michael L. Brueckner, 57, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for arraignment and bond review hearings. He has been in custody since Oct. 12 on a bond of $500,000, 10 percent.

Brueckner pled not guilty to five charges during his arraignment. Prosecutors are charging him with a Class IIA felony count of second-degree assault, a Class IIIA felony of third-degree assault on a peace officer, a Class IV felony of criminal mischief-intentional property damage-$5,000 or more and a Class IV felony of fleeing to avoid arrest. They are also charging him with a Class I misdemeanor of domestic assault-third degree.

Authorities are attaching a habitual criminal designation to each of the first four counts. A habitual criminal designation carries a mandatory minimum penalty of ten years in state prison.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a domestic assault report in Eagle during the evening of Oct. 6. The first deputy arrived on scene within two minutes and saw two females waiting in the street. A woman said Brueckner had allegedly struck her 20 times with a closed fist.

The deputy noticed assault injuries and began to walk to the house to speak to Brueckner. The deputy requested emergency help from both the Nebraska State Patrol and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Brueckner allegedly fled to his car and was able to put the vehicle into reverse gear. He allegedly struck the deputy with the door. The impact caused pain to the deputy’s neck, arm and lower back. Authorities said Brueckner then collided with a marked sheriff’s patrol car before fleeing the scene.

Police officers in Riley County, Kan., located Brueckner’s vehicle and began a high-speed pursuit. They ended the chase due to dangerous speeds. Officers from Wabansee, Kan., found Brueckner in his car at a rest area a short time later. They used a Taser to bring him into custody.

Defense attorney Julie Bear asked the court Monday morning to reduce the bond to $100,000, 10 percent. She said Brueckner had been a Nebraska resident for the past seven years. She said he would not be living in Eagle if he posted bond.

Cass County Attorney Chris Perrone asked the court to keep the bond at $500,000. He said Brueckner had an extensive criminal history that included multiple felony convictions. He said Brueckner had a large amount of tools in a shed on the property. He felt it would be “a huge risk for the victim” if Brueckner tried to retrieve the tools.

Judge Michael Smith kept the bond at $500,000, 10 percent. Smith scheduled a pre-trial hearing for Brueckner on Jan. 23. A jury trial is scheduled to take place Feb. 8.