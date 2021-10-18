July event in Louisville raised $6,000 for area needs

LOUISVILLE – This past spring, board directors and members of the Louisville Area Foundation and the Louisville Public Schools Foundation met to discuss the creation of a sustainable event promoting community spirit, while raising funds for areas of need within the community and the school district.

Out of that initial meeting, the fuse was lit for “Dynamite Pete Days,” and its committee members – Jodi Josoff, Micah Kohles, Dan Witte, Malinie Staben, Terri Scholting and Kara Habrock – quickly got started with event planning and promotion.

The Louisville Area Foundation provided the seed money for the event, with financial tracking and corporate sponsors providing additional monetary support. Volunteers showed their enthusiasm by setting up and running the various activities for the two-day event.

On July 24 and 25 Dynamite Pete Days turned out to be a blast. After expenses, $6,000 was raised. The event committee made the recommendation to the Louisville Area Foundation to donate $2,000 to the Louisville Public Schools Foundation, whose mission is to support unique in-classroom educational programs, as well as helping students further their educational goals with traditional four-year college and trade school scholarships.

At last Friday’s Louisville High School football game, members of the school foundation accepted the $2,000 check from members of the Louisville Area Foundation.

On hand to accept the check were Kohles, Josoff, Witte and Jean Ann Heim. Staben and Scholting presented the check in front of the home crowd.

