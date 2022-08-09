July's hot, dry weather will continue this month, NWS says

VALLEY – As everyone no doubt knows, July was warm, and especially dry.

“There were only 10 days in July that recorded any measurable precipitation,” said Becky Kern, lead meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Valley.

According to statistics she provided from the Omaha area that includes Cass County, July’s total rainfall amount was 2.73 inches, with the most in one day coming on July 4 with 0.91 inches. On July 1, 0.29 inches was recorded, while 0.59 inches fell on July 5, Kern said.

“Most of the precipitation fell in the early part of July,” she said.

The July total was 0.82 inches below normal, Kern said, though above 0.01 inches recorded in July of 2012.

July was also quite warm, she added.

“The highest temperature was 100 degrees on July 23, and there were 14 days with high temperatures greater than 90 degrees.”

The lowest high temperature was 77 degrees on July 25, she said.

Despite the many days of temps 90 degrees or higher, the average high temperature for the month was just 88.8 degrees.

“We were fairly close to normal, which is 88.1 degrees,” Kern said.

Since Jan. 1, this area is 3.36 inches below normal for precipitation, she said.

Unfortunately, hot and dry conditions remain in the forecast over the next two weeks or so, Kern said.

“There’s no significant amount of precipitation in the forecast,” she said. “The abnormally dry conditions will probably worsen.”

This weekend, temps should reach the high 90s, maybe 100 degrees, Kern said.

What’s more, these recorded temperatures are taken “in the shade,” she said.

It feels hotter when standing on concrete or asphalt, Kern said.

For people doing things outdoors or attending events like the Cass County Fair, Kern recommended finding shade or standing on grassy surfaces. They should also drink plenty of fluids and wear light-colored clothing, if possible, she said.

“With this forecast, our conditions are only going to worsen,” Kern said.