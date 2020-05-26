June 1 directive allows Cass County bars to reopen, some youth sports to start practices

– Both workers and patrons are still required in the DHM to wear masks at all times.

- An exception will be made for services provided by estheticians. Patrons will be permitted to remove their mask while receiving services directly. The mask must be worn by the patron at all other times while on the premise.

Wedding and funeral reception venues

– Will be limited to the greater of 25 people (excluding staff) or 50 percent of rated occupancy.

– Six (6) feet separation between seating of different parties.

– Maximum of six (6) individuals in a party (groups larger than six (6) will need to split into multiple tables).

– Self-serve buffets and salad bars are prohibited. Venue staff must serve food directly to all individuals.

– No dances or other social events that require guests to gather outside of their respective tables are permitted.

Travel quarantine

– All individuals returning from international travel only will be required to quarantine upon returning to Nebraska for 14 days.