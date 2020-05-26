June 1 directive allows Cass County bars to reopen, some youth sports to start practices

LINCOLN – Cass County bars can reopen with limitations on June 1, while some team sports can begin practices the same day for games that can begin June 18.
Those are just some of the most recent decisions by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts as he phases in the reopening of the state that was heavily shut down early on against COVID-19.
At a news conference last week, Ricketts said 89 Nebraska counties, including Cass, will move to Phase Two restrictions, while the Central Health District and Dakota County will move to Phase One of loosened restrictions.
The following is a list of relaxed restrictions for Cass and most other counties for certain businesses, team sports and gatherings beginning June 1:
Bars and restaurants
– Restaurants remain open for dine-in and bars, bottle clubs and gentlemen’s clubs can reopen.
- Patrons will be required to be seated while on premise, unless they are placing an order or using the restroom.
– Limited to 50 percent of rated occupancy maximum at a time.
– Six (6) feet separation between seating of different parties.
– Six (6) feet of separation between entertainers, performers, dancers and patrons.
– Maximum of six (6) individuals in a party (groups larger than six (6) will need to split into multiple tables).
– Food may not be consumed at bar seating.
– Games such as pool, darts, arcade games, etc. are prohibited.
Childcare facilities
– Will remain at not more than 15 children per room/space.
- All other state provisions, statutes and regulations, including child-to-staff ratios, still apply.
Sports
– Team sports have been categorized by contact level (contact, limited-contact, non-contact) based on guidance from the April 2008 American Academy of Pediatrics Classification of Sports According to Contact. These categories will used for determining the opening of different team sports.
– Limited contact and non-contact team sports – baseball, flag or touch football, softball, volleyball, badminton, bowling, crew/rowing, curling, dance, rodeo, horseback riding, swimming and track and field events – may begin practices June 1.
– Limited contact and non-contact team sports (listed above) may begin games June 18.
– Contact sports – basketball, boxing, cheerleading, tackle football, gymnastics, hockey, lacrosse, martial arts, rugby, soccer, and wrestling – remain prohibited.
– Rodeo events may begin starting June 1.
– “June 1 Statewide Sports Reopening Guidelines” must be followed for both youth and adults.
- Rodeos are permitted to follow Gatherings Directive Health Measure requirements (listed below).
- School gyms and weight rooms are permitted to follow gyms, fitness centers/clubs, health clubs and health spas DHM requirements.
Gatherings
– Gatherings will be limited to the greater of 25 people (excluding staff) or 25 percent of rated occupancy (not to exceed 3,000) for gatherings held at indoor or outdoor arenas, indoor or outdoor auctions, stadiums, tracks, fairgrounds, festivals, zoos, auditoriums, large event conference rooms, meeting halls, indoor theaters, libraries, swimming pools or any other confined indoor or outdoor space.
- Groups shall be no larger than six (6) individuals.
- Six (6) feet separation between groups must be maintained.
– Parades, carnivals, midways, dances, street dances and beer gardens are prohibited through June 30. This prohibition may be extended after that.
- Parades where patrons remain in their vehicles and the public does not line the streets are permitted.
- Dance recitals are permitted but must follow the gathering requirements.
– Drive-in movie theaters may open at full capacity as long as patrons remain in/on their vehicles while viewing the movie, but congregating at concession and restroom areas is not permitted.
– Plans for reopening must be submitted to the local health departments and approved for all indoor and outdoor locations/venues that hold 500 or more individuals (1,000 or more in counties over 500,000 population) before reopening is permitted. The reopening plan must contain planned number of guests, how the location will meet social distancing guidelines and sanitation guidelines.
Gyms, fitness centers/clubs, health clubs and health spas
– Will be limited to the greater of 25 people (excluding staff) or 50 percent of rated occupancy.
– Must ensure a minimum distance of six (6) feet be maintained between all patrons.
Salons, barber shops, massage therapy services and tattoo parlors/body art facilities
– Will be limited to the greater of 25 people (excluding staff) or 50 percent of rated occupancy.
– Chairs/stations must remain at least six (6) feet apart.
– Both workers and patrons are still required in the DHM to wear masks at all times.
- An exception will be made for services provided by estheticians. Patrons will be permitted to remove their mask while receiving services directly. The mask must be worn by the patron at all other times while on the premise.
Wedding and funeral reception venues
– Will be limited to the greater of 25 people (excluding staff) or 50 percent of rated occupancy.
– Six (6) feet separation between seating of different parties.
– Maximum of six (6) individuals in a party (groups larger than six (6) will need to split into multiple tables).
– Self-serve buffets and salad bars are prohibited. Venue staff must serve food directly to all individuals.
– No dances or other social events that require guests to gather outside of their respective tables are permitted.
Travel quarantine
– All individuals returning from international travel only will be required to quarantine upon returning to Nebraska for 14 days.
– The restriction will not apply to individuals traveling in connection with military service or in connection with employment at a health care facility.
Concerning whether Plattsmouth’s Twin Rivers Water Park can open under Ricketts’ directive, Mayor Paul Lambert said, “There are obstacles remaining, a lot of unanswered questions.”
It will take at least a month to get the pool ready for swimming, he said, and more certified lifeguards will be needed. Enforcement of attendance and financial questions need to be answered, he added.
“It’s not clear-cut, yet,” Lambert said.
