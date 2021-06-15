June on pace to be one of the hottest in decades

PLATTSMOUTH – It’s hot!

Those are no doubt the two most-spoken words in the area right now.

It could remain so for a time.

“Right now, we’re on pace to have the second-warmest June in the last 70 years,” said Tayler Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Center in Valley. “And, the outlook for July and August is above normal temperatures.”

This Thursday (June 17), Plattsmouth could see a record-breaking high of 102 degrees, Nicolaisen said, before temps drop to 91 on Friday and 88 on Saturday.

Since the start of the month, the daytime high around this area has been 7.5 degrees higher than normal, he said, and 5 degrees higher when including evening temperatures.

This June may not be as hot as June 2016, but might be hotter than any other June since 1952, Nicolaisen said.

There is a 20 percent chance of evening rain Thursday (today) and Friday, and a 40 percent chance on Sunday evening, he added.

That could bring some heat relief as Monday’s high is projected to be in the low 80s, he said.