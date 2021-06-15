June on pace to be one of the hottest in decades

PLATTSMOUTH – It’s hot!
Those are no doubt the two most-spoken words in the area right now.
It could remain so for a time.
“Right now, we’re on pace to have the second-warmest June in the last 70 years,” said Tayler Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Center in Valley. “And, the outlook for July and August is above normal temperatures.”
This Thursday (June 17), Plattsmouth could see a record-breaking high of 102 degrees, Nicolaisen said, before temps drop to 91 on Friday and 88 on Saturday.
Since the start of the month, the daytime high around this area has been 7.5 degrees higher than normal, he said, and 5 degrees higher when including evening temperatures.
This June may not be as hot as June 2016, but might be hotter than any other June since 1952, Nicolaisen said.
There is a 20 percent chance of evening rain Thursday (today) and Friday, and a 40 percent chance on Sunday evening, he added.
That could bring some heat relief as Monday’s high is projected to be in the low 80s, he said.
Fortunately, since this area had a rather wet spring, drought conditions aren’t as severe as up north in the Dakotas and Minnesota, but that could expand this way without more rain, he said.
“Dry atmospheres can get a lot hotter,” Nicolaisen said.
For those who must work outdoors, Nicolaisen stressed drinking lots of water. He also said to take frequent breaks, especially in shaded areas if possible.
When possible, stay inside where there is air conditioning, he added.
Sarpy/Cass Health Department officials also stressed safety when it comes to heat.
“Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths most years,” officials said. “You are generally safe indoors with the AC on, while staying hydrated. If you can’t easily get indoors, stay in the shade. Stay weather ready and learn more about heat safety at: weather.gov/safety/heat.”
In a press release from the Omaha Public Power District, spokeswoman Jody Baker said, “At this time, our regional transmission organization, the Southwest Power Pool, has not issued a request for utilities in its footprint to conserve energy. OPPD has the generation resources to serve our customers’ needs, even on the hottest of days.
“That said, as we’ve reported in the past, the heat itself can be tough on electric equipment, potentially causing power outages. OPPD is well-prepared for these scenarios, and takes added steps this time of year to help ensure reliable service when our customers need it most.”