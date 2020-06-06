Juvenile cited on charges after foot pursuit

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BEAVER LAKE – A juvenile was cited on various charges on Thursday evening after leading authorities on a short foot pursuit.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, deputies were notified around 6:54 p.m. of a possible reckless driver traveling on Rock Bluff Road.

A short time later, a deputy came upon a vehicle matching the description that was given and observed it swerving, though not crossing the lines, Brueggemann said.

The deputy turned around to follow the driver to observe additional driving behavior when the vehicle began accelerating.

The vehicle turned into the 75 Mart and parked in its car wash stall. As the deputy attempted to make contact, the driver was observed getting out of the vehicle and began running on foot.

A short pursuit ensued and the suspect, a juvenile, was detained.

Deputies located marijuana, pipes and a small amount of THC oil in the backpack that was dropped by the juvenile. The driver was issued a citation for no operator's license, possession of controlled substance and other related charges. The juvenile was released to his guardian

