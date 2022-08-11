 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Juvenile steals vehicle, crashes it in Murray

  • Updated
  • 0
Cass County Sheriff's Office

MURRAY – A 15-year-old juvenile was taken into custody early Thursday after Cass County deputies learned of a stolen vehicle that crashed into a parked vehicle.

According to Sheriff William Brueggemann, deputies were called to the 100 block of Main Street for a verbal disturbance.

The deputies were advised that two juvenile parties were having a disagreement. Shortly after the call came in, deputies were told that a male party, a 15-year-old out of Omaha, stole a Tahoe, crashed it into a parked vehicle, then fled the scene.

The vehicle was recovered, and the juvenile was caught and taken into custody.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News