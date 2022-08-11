Juvenile steals vehicle, crashes it in Murray

MURRAY – A 15-year-old juvenile was taken into custody early Thursday after Cass County deputies learned of a stolen vehicle that crashed into a parked vehicle.

According to Sheriff William Brueggemann, deputies were called to the 100 block of Main Street for a verbal disturbance.

The deputies were advised that two juvenile parties were having a disagreement. Shortly after the call came in, deputies were told that a male party, a 15-year-old out of Omaha, stole a Tahoe, crashed it into a parked vehicle, then fled the scene.

The vehicle was recovered, and the juvenile was caught and taken into custody.