Juvenile suffers possible leg injury in Sunday accident

PLATTSMOUTH – A juvenile suffered a possible leg injury in a one-vehicle accident Sunday morning.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, at approximately 8:24 a.m. deputies from his department and Murray fire/rescue staff were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident in the 3400 block of Rock Bluff Avenue, south of Plattsmouth.

Upon arrival, a Honda Pioneer 1000 was found on its side in the east ditch. All parties were able to get out of the vehicle, Brueggemann said.

The investigation determined that the vehicle, driven by a juvenile male, was attempting to negotiate a curve in the roadway, turned sideways, entered the east ditch and turned over on the driver side. The juvenile driver, name not released, was transported by the Murray rescue staff to the University of Nebraska Medical Center for a possible broken leg. Seatbelts were in use, Brueggemann said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.