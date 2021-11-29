Juveniles escape injuries in Saturday accident

NEHAWKA – Two juveniles escaped injuries in a one-vehicle accident near Nehawka on Saturday evening.

Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann said that shortly before 9:15 p.m. deputies from his department observed a vehicle traveling at high speeds on 54th Street near Nehawka.

They then observed the vehicle turn eastbound onto Thomas Drive and attempted to catch up to the vehicle.

When the deputies arrived at the intersection of Thomas and 42nd Street they found that the vehicle had skidded through a stop sign and rolled into a field east of 42nd Street.

Nehawka Fire, Murray Rescue and Cass County emergency management staff were called to check on the two juvenile occupants. No serious injuries were reported.

The driver was cited for reckless driving and failure to use a turn signal.

