Juveniles escape serious injuries in rollover

WEEPING WATER – Two juveniles escaped serious injuries from a one-vehicle rollover accident early Saturday afternoon.
According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, at approximately 12:30 p.m. deputies from his department, along with fire/rescue personnel from Manley, Weeping Water and Avoca, and Cass County EMS responded to a one-vehicle accident on Adams Street about a half-mile east of 144th Street.
According to Brueggemann, a 2001 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by a 17-year-old male from Weeping Water, was traveling east on Adams when he lost control. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned in the south ditch.
The driver and a juvenile passenger were treated at the scene for minor injuries and released to their parents. The driver was issued a citation for no operator’s license, the sheriff said.
