Juveniles seriously hurt in Friday evening accident

WEEPING WATER – Two juveniles were transported to a hospital with serious injuries from a two-vehicle accident in central Cass County on Friday evening, according to authorities.

The accident occurred near 54th Street and Weeping Water Road with the call for help coming in at 9:17 p.m., said Cass County William Brueggemann.

Upon arrival, authorities determined that a 2018 GMC pickup was traveling north on 54th Street, while a southbound tractor with a bean hauler was southbound near Weeping Water Road.

The tractor driver observed the oncoming pickup was not slowing down and pulled over to the shoulder as the pickup’s left front collided with the bean hauler. The left rear tire was sheared off the bean hauler and the pickup sustained serious damage to the front and driver’s side, according to Brueggemann.

The 17-year-old male driver of the pickup was pinned until extricated from the vehicle, while two other juvenile occupants were transported to a trauma center with serious injuries, the sheriff said.

A fourth juvenile male fled on foot into the field, but returned later with injuries to his shoulder. The pickup’s driver, from Plattsmouth, was found to be driving under the influence, Brueggemann said. He was taken into custody and released to his parents.