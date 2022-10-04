Kansas driver hurt in accident

LOUISVILLE – A driver from Kansas was taken by a medical helicopter to an Omaha hospital from a one-vehicle accident near Louisville on Sunday evening.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, the county’s 911 office received calls of a one-vehicle accident on Nebraska Highway 50 at the East Park Highway intersection shortly after 7:25 p.m.

Louisville fire/rescue crews were first on the scene and advised a person was pinned and requested a medical helicopter to respond, Brueggemann said.

Deputies from his department, along with Nebraska State Patrol troopers and county emergency medical staff, also responded to assist, the sheriff said.

The driver, name given as Graig Spilker, was driving his Honda Accord and struck barricades on the east side of Hwy. 50, the sheriff said.

Spilker was extricated and flown to Omaha.

The accident is still under investigation as of Tuesday.