 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kansas driver hurt in accident

  • Updated
  • 0
Rescue

LOUISVILLE – A driver from Kansas was taken by a medical helicopter to an Omaha hospital from a one-vehicle accident near Louisville on Sunday evening.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, the county’s 911 office received calls of a one-vehicle accident on Nebraska Highway 50 at the East Park Highway intersection shortly after 7:25 p.m.

Louisville fire/rescue crews were first on the scene and advised a person was pinned and requested a medical helicopter to respond, Brueggemann said.

Deputies from his department, along with Nebraska State Patrol troopers and county emergency medical staff, also responded to assist, the sheriff said.

The driver, name given as Graig Spilker, was driving his Honda Accord and struck barricades on the east side of Hwy. 50, the sheriff said.

People are also reading…

Spilker was extricated and flown to Omaha.

The accident is still under investigation as of Tuesday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News