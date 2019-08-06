PLATTSMOUTH – A Kansas man was arrested on Friday for driving while intoxicated after a citizen notified authorities about a car driving erratically on U.S. Highway 75.
According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, a citizen at around 11:35 a.m. reported that a black Ford truck with Kansas plates was northbound on that highway at the Union corner and traveling all over the road, including driving in the ditch and crossing the center line.
A Cass County deputy was in the area and got in behind the vehicle after it was spotted. The vehicle failed to stop at first, but then stopped at Hwy. 75 and Kenosha Road. The driver was identified as Shawn Charles Kuszak, 37, from Topeka, Kan., the department said.
A Smith and Wesson 38 revolver was located in the pickup. Kuszak was arrested for DWI and transported to Cass County Jail.