Kathols celebrate 25 years along Main Street

PLATTSMOUTH – A major reconstruction on Main Street, a devastating fire next door, but also hundreds of customers who have patronized the business year after year.
Needless to say, Russ and Kim Kathol, owners of Main Street Jewelers, have experienced quite a bit over the last quarter century.
“We’ve had ups and downs,” Kim said last Friday during their 25th anniversary in business.
“It’s gone fast,” she said.
“We have great customers,” Russ said.
The Kathols opened their business, now at 417 Main Street, in June 1996 on the corner of Sixth and Main where an ice cream shop now stands.
Eventually, their business needed more room and, in 1999, they moved down to the end of that block.
Sure enough, business continued to grow forcing them in May 2005 to move to a bigger location, which is where they currently are.
“We went from 600 square feet to 1,800 square feet to 4,000 square feet,” Russ said.
Several years later, the city completely redid the blocks along Main Street.
“The only access for our customers was through the back,” Russ said.
This hurt what he called spur-of-the-moment traffic through his store.
Then came a devastating fire in early January 2014 that caused smoke and water damage to their business, while destroying three others to the east.
“We had four feet of water in the basement,” Russ said.
While fighting that nighttime blaze, a number of firefighters also lined up in their store to remove guns and, especially, the ammo they sold from a possible explosion from the fire, Kim recalled.
“We had to lock the guns up in a friend’s garage,” she said.
Also during the blaze, Kim said she grabbed some flowers from a flower shop that they ran, which had been purchased for a funeral that day.
“I ran my pickup for four hours to keep them alive until I could get them to the church,” she said.
The fire also forced them to move to temporary space much smaller.
“For several months, my office was a card table next to the bathroom,” Kim said. “You learn to get by.”
Prior to the fire, the interior décor was “much more modern,” she said, but upon their return from the fire, which caused extensive interior damage, the Kathols decided to go with a more old-time look.
“I always liked the antique look,” Russ said.
A large countertop along the south side wall came out of the library from the former Omaha Technical High School, while the back bar on top came from a soda fountain area in a store from Hastings.
The vintage display cases and an old cash register enhance that bygone look.
Main Street Jewelers offers a wide variety of jewelry and assorted gifts. And, being in the business that long, the Kathols occasionally sell engagement rings to young people whose parents purchased their engagements years ago from the Kathols, said Russ, who has 36 years experience in the jewelry field.
“I’m selling jewelry to three generations of some families,” he said. “That’s a lot of fun.”
“Our customers appreciate that they don’t have to go to the big city for a quality gift,” Kim said. “They like the service at a Mom and Pop store. We know their names and we’ve become a part of their family helping them with special moments.”