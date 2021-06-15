Kathols celebrate 25 years along Main Street

Then came a devastating fire in early January 2014 that caused smoke and water damage to their business, while destroying three others to the east.

“We had four feet of water in the basement,” Russ said.

While fighting that nighttime blaze, a number of firefighters also lined up in their store to remove guns and, especially, the ammo they sold from a possible explosion from the fire, Kim recalled.

“We had to lock the guns up in a friend’s garage,” she said.

Also during the blaze, Kim said she grabbed some flowers from a flower shop that they ran, which had been purchased for a funeral that day.

“I ran my pickup for four hours to keep them alive until I could get them to the church,” she said.

The fire also forced them to move to temporary space much smaller.

“For several months, my office was a card table next to the bathroom,” Kim said. “You learn to get by.”

Prior to the fire, the interior décor was “much more modern,” she said, but upon their return from the fire, which caused extensive interior damage, the Kathols decided to go with a more old-time look.