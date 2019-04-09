LOUISVILLE – Once again, Keep Cass County Beautiful has received a special national award and that could be good news for future beautification plans in the county – again.
At its recent national conference in Baltimore, Md., Keep America Beautiful, a nationwide community improvement nonprofit organization, presented its 2018 President’s Circle Award to the local affiliate, headed by Linda Behrns of Louisville.
Keep Cass County Beautiful has annually won this award for several years now, according to Behrns.
“We work hard to receive it every year,” she said. “It’s been a nice achievement.”
The President’s Circle Award recognizes exemplary performance by certified affiliates of Keep America Beautiful, such as Cass County, in creating clean, green and beautiful communities, according to Behrns.
Cass County is one of more than 600 community-based affiliates of Keep America Beautiful, Behrns said.
To qualify for this award, Keep Cass County Beautiful has to meet certain standards of merit required by the national organization, she said.
This includes conducting an annual community appearance index, calculating the affiliate’s cost/benefit ratio, and administering initiatives to end littering, improve recycling, and beautify communities.
“KCCB is honored to receive this award that recognizes the work and commitment of our many volunteers,” Behrns said. “The President’s Circle Award allows our organization the opportunity to apply for national grants that we can share with local communities.”
In winning this award in the past, Behrns was able to write national grant applications and was awarded with funds for numerous projects.
These included an upgrade of the park in Union, improvements to the ball field in Cedar Creek, plus new recycling bins in Louisville.
Needless to say, this annual award has kept her quite busy.
“I spend a lot of time writing grants,” Behrns said. “It’s worth doing it.”