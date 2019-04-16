PLATTE RIVER STATE PARK – Cass County is fortunate to have many residents and organizations who participate in environmentally-friendly projects, said Linda Behrns.
Keep Cass County Beautiful recently held its fifth annual recognition brunch at Walter Scott Lodge at Platte River State Park to show its appreciation.
“There are a lot of people who step up to support the county,” said Behrns, KCCB executive director. “This is a nice way to recognize the work they do.”
The Plattsmouth Garden Club received an appreciation award for outstanding support to KCCB’s Youth Environmental Fair with their garden displays that educate youth about beneficial flowers. Last year one of the members spent nearly 30 hours updating the club’s display boards, according to Behrns.
Great American Cleanup awards were presented to the Village of Manley and to Union United, Inc.
Manley hosts annual litter cleanups, as well as flower planting in the village park. It also adopted a no-smoking park policy recently.
Union United Inc. hosts two litter cleanups annually and provides resources for holding a Cleanup, Green Up day, according to Behrns. The organization received a $5,000 Keep America Beautiful/Lowe’s Community Partner’s Grant last year for park improvements including the addition of gazebo seating, sustainable landscaping, and improved trash and recycling containers. Volunteers spent nearly 30 hours completing the project, Behrns said.
An appreciation award was presented to Cass County for helping start the KCCB organization in 2012 and for continued support with the recycling program and Household Hazardous Waste collections in the county.