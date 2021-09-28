KCCB honors environmental projects

PLATTSMOUTH – Several people were recognized recently by Keep Cass County Beautiful for undertaking environmentally-friendly projects.
The organization, an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, hosted a volunteer/member appreciation event on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Slattery Vintage Estates. Almost 60 people attended, according to KCCB Executive Director Linda Behrns, who thanked all those for their time and support of KCCB events during the past two years. Due to the pandemic, this event was not held in 2020.
An appreciation award was presented to Conestoga Elementary School teacher Michelle Zahn for her contributions to help start a paper recycling program at the school, Behrns said.
Marla Smith, Plattsmouth Middle School teacher, was unable to attend, but she was recognized for implementing a plastic water bottle recycling program at that school last year, Behrns said.
In addition, a beautification appreciation award was presented to Jean Heim for her volunteer work planting and maintaining flower gardens at the Louisville Senior Center and the Louisville city park for many years.
Appreciation awards were also presented to KCCB board members John Baroni, Roger Behrns and Rick Yoder, who will be completing their terms at the end of the year.
“Each of these board members has contributed hundreds of volunteer hours over the past nine years to the organization,” the executive director said. “They have attended board meetings, planted trees, developed policies, helped with waste reduction events, collected recyclables and helped with other KCCB events.
“We appreciate your time and talents that have helped our organization grow and become a valuable resource for Cass County residents. Thank you for your service to KCCB.”
Despite restrictions imposed by the pandemic, KCCB volunteers collected nearly 1,900 pounds of litter over the past 18 months and almost 800 youth were educated with environmental school programs, according to Behrns.
Approximately 5,000 pounds of aluminum, plastics and cardboard were recycled using KCCB recycling bins, and 55 tons of mixed materials were collected for recycling using the county-assisted recycling container program, she said.
Over 14 tons of electronics and large appliances were recycled through waste reduction events.
The most recent electronic recycling event occurred last Saturday at the Plattsmouth Veterans of Foreign Wars headquarters.
Between 45 and 48 cars came to the event, down slightly from the past, according to Behrns. But, maybe that was a good sign, she added.
“We’re hoping that people have cleaned out their electronic storage areas since we’d had several of these events over the years.”
Keep Cass County Beautiful is a non-profit organization serving all Cass County residents to inspire and educate individuals to take daily actions to improve and beautify the environment.