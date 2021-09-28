KCCB honors environmental projects

PLATTSMOUTH – Several people were recognized recently by Keep Cass County Beautiful for undertaking environmentally-friendly projects.

The organization, an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, hosted a volunteer/member appreciation event on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Slattery Vintage Estates. Almost 60 people attended, according to KCCB Executive Director Linda Behrns, who thanked all those for their time and support of KCCB events during the past two years. Due to the pandemic, this event was not held in 2020.

An appreciation award was presented to Conestoga Elementary School teacher Michelle Zahn for her contributions to help start a paper recycling program at the school, Behrns said.

Marla Smith, Plattsmouth Middle School teacher, was unable to attend, but she was recognized for implementing a plastic water bottle recycling program at that school last year, Behrns said.

In addition, a beautification appreciation award was presented to Jean Heim for her volunteer work planting and maintaining flower gardens at the Louisville Senior Center and the Louisville city park for many years.

Appreciation awards were also presented to KCCB board members John Baroni, Roger Behrns and Rick Yoder, who will be completing their terms at the end of the year.