KCCB promotes cleanup activities

MURRAY – It’s time to once again come clean.

Keep Cass County Beautiful (KCCB), which has long promoted a clean, green and more beautiful community, has announced this year’s kickoff of the Great American Cleanup (GAC).

It’s the nation’s largest community improvement program that began on Monday, the first day of spring, and extends through June 22, said Dana Stahl, KCCB executive director.

Each year, the GAC engages millions of volunteers and participants to beautify communities across the country in a grassroots spring-cleaning movement, she said.

KCCB, along with other organizations in the Keep America Beautiful national network of affiliates, plans volunteer events and education programs that help to renew public parks, trails and recreation areas; clean and restore waterways; remove litter from roadways and public spaces; reduce waste and improve recycling; plus plant trees, flowers and community gardens, Stahl said.

“Along with the GAC, we are still promoting our Adopt-a-Spot allowing individuals, families and small groups to conduct litter cleanups,” she said. “Just select a street, road, neighborhood, park or trail and commit to keeping it clean this year. Then contact KCCB to document your cleanup.”

KCCB also helps local schools, church groups, scouts, 4-H clubs and organizations plan more traditional litter cleanups that help renew parks, remove litter and reduce waste. Organizations may apply for a KCCB cleanup grant.

An online application form for litter cleanups can be found at KeepCassCountyBeautiful.org or message KCCB at 402-949-0874 for trash bags, gloves and other safety supplies to participate in a Great American Cleanup or the Adopt-a-Spot program, Stahl said.

“We appreciate help from all our volunteers who give of their time and service for the betterment of our communities,” Stahl said. “Litter is more than just blight on our landscape. Litter is costly to clean up, impacts our quality of life and economic development, and eventually ends up in our waterways and oceans.”

