KCCB still accepting used holiday string lights

MURRAY – Still looking for a place to dispose those holiday string lights?

Look no further than Keep Cass County Beautiful. It will also help the environment.

“We are still collecting any/all holiday string lights until next Tuesday (January 10) at which point we will pick up all the bins/lights and take them to Scrap Central Recycling of Omaha,” said Dana Stahl, KCCB executive director.

From there, the Omaha firm will shred the lights up and mix with water, which causes the lighter materials like plastic and rubber to float and the heavier materials like copper to sink, she said.

“This enables them to get out the small amounts of copper in the lights, which could even go back to a light manufacturer to make more lights,” Stahl said. “The plastic and rubber is usually sold to a company that can use them. An example would be a slipper company to use the rubber and plastic for new slippers.”

Scrap Central reported that in nine years, they have recycled 91,000 pounds of lights and made over $36,000 for charities through their collection, she said.

“Last year, we collected 554 pounds of lights in Cass County. I am hoping that we collect as much this year,” Stahl said.

Convenient locations have been set up around the county for people to dispose of their holiday string lights, Stahl said.

These lights can be dropped off at Bits and Pieces in Beaver Lake, the Eagle village office, Louisville city office, Makovicka Physical Therapy in Plattsmouth, Murray village office, Union village office and the Weeping Water Public Library.