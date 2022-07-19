KCCB stresses recycling at the fair

WEEPING WATER – If there are old cell phones or rechargeable batteries just lying around the house, don’t trash them.

Bring them instead to the Cass County Fair. That’s the request from Dana Stahl, president of Keep Cass County Beautiful.

“Bring your old cell phones and any rechargeable batteries for recycling to the Keep Cass County Beautiful booth in the Exposition Building,” she said. “We will be giving away a free reusable bag for any new memberships or if you bring us an old cell phone or rechargeable battery.”

Fairgoers can also enter the KCCB drawing for a bee hotel with the winner announced at the close of the fair. Those who enter need not be present. The fair will run Aug. 10-13 at the Cass County Fairgrounds.

“We will also have a short scavenger hunt available for kids with a free snack upon completion,” Stahl said.

Her booth will also have information about recycling, upcoming KCCB events, the hefty energy bag program and additional environmental flyers.

Oh yes, one other thing she requested.

“Please help keep the fairgrounds litter- free by using our cigarette receptacles and recyclable containers for aluminum cans and plastic bottles while you’re at the fair and try to reduce waste when possible by bringing your own beverage container,” Stahl said.