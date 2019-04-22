PLATTSMOUTH – “I’m excited. It’s Easter time.”
That’s how 3-year-old Harlen Burdick described last Saturday’s Easter Egg Hunt at Plattsmouth’s Rhylander Park, a statement no doubt shared with everyone else there.
The annual event, sponsored by the Plattsmouth Fraternal Order of Police, the Plattsmouth Volunteer Firefighter Association and many local businesses, attracted between 250 and 300 excited kids and parents, according to organizer Amy Richter.
“That’s a good number,” she said.
The event officially started at 9:30 a.m. with the arrival of the Easter Bunny, but many arrived earlier to be at the front of the line when the hunt began.
“We got here at 9 a.m.,” said Dawn Burdick, adding the event was “pretty cool.”
“I’m going to win,” added Harlen.
Prior to the hunt, kids waited in line to have their pictures taken with the Easter Bunny.
Then, at 10 a.m., the main event took place. There were actually several egg hunts, based on specific age categories so that the little ones didn’t have to compete with the older kids.
Within minutes, or so it seemed, all the eggs were found and then it was off to pick up prizes donated by local businesses. There were 2,000 prizes donated, Richter said.
Like the others, Ryann Richter, 7, got several fun items.
“I like the hula hoop,” she said.
Local members of Bellevue’s Lifespring Church
donated their time by serving free food and providing games and bounce houses for the kids afterwards.
It takes a month or so to make this event possible, according to Amy Richter, adding that she is just the organizer.
“Everybody else makes this possible,” she said. “It’s not possible without others donating.”
Mayor Paul Lambert, who attended the event, added, “It’s events like this that make Plattsmouth a wonderful place to live and raise your family.”
He also thanked the many merchants that donated those 2,000 prizes.
“The business people have stepped forward,” he said.