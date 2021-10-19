Kids can read to a therapy dog at library next Wednesday

PLATTSMOUTH – Reading has gone to the dogs.

Because children love animals, the Plattsmouth Public Library, 401 Ave. A, is offering Paws for Reading, a program where children can read to a certified therapy dog, either Bailey or Maggie, next Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Another reading session with either of these dogs will be held on the last Wednesday of November, said Kirsten Wood, youth services librarian.

It may continue thereafter depending on how popular these two sessions are, she said.

Bailey and Maggie regularly visit area schools and hospitals, and will be waiting for children to read to them at the library on Oct. 27, Wood said.

“The dogs just lay there and the kids love it,” she said.

There’s no age limit to read to the dogs, but it’s aimed at kids, Wood said.

The kids can read books found at home or check out books from the library to read, she said.

Each child will be alone with the dog, unless they want their parents with them, Wood said.

This way, each child feels more encouraged to read out loud, she said.

It’s all first-come, first-serve, Wood said.

Each child can read to the dog for up to 15 minutes.

Those looking for a specific title or books on a particular a subject can call Wood at the library at 402-296-4154, ext. 21.

