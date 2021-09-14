Kids display their need for speed at festival

PLATTSMOUTH- It’s been a favorite for many years and the hot seat/trike/bike races at the 2021 Plattsmouth, Cass County Harvest Festival was no exception. This year’s event attracted 18 kids for showing off their need for speed at Sixth and Main streets.

The various winners were Elise Wilkins in the hot seat contest, Kaleb Colestock in age 2 to 3 bike race, Henry Schuette in the age 4 to 6 bike race, Kayden Colestock in the age 7 to 8 bike race, Zachaary Moyers in the age 9 to 10 bike race, and Landon Butler in the over 10 bike race.