Kids have fun with Legos at the fair

WEEPING WATER – The Smedlund sisters love the Cass County Fair so much they built one themselves.

With Legos, that is.

Alyse and Alexia were among some 70 youngsters who took part in a Legos contest during last week’s fair.

Every day during the fair, a number of youngsters either individually or as a team member would create something from a pile of Lego parts within a certain time limit.

It was more than just fun, according to the adult volunteers there.

“It teaches kids to be creative,” said Manley resident Don Klaumann, who oversaw the event with his wife, Pat.

The participants had to ask others for permission to borrow a Lego piece for completing their own projects, Don said.

“It teaches them to show respect to others,” he said.

When finished, each participant had to explain in detail their project to a judge.

The winners from various age groups met again on Saturday for the grand prize of $20.

The Smedlund team, which included A.J. and Drew Smedlund at the event, won it with their Lego version of the fairgrounds.

“We love the fair so much we decided to build a fair out of the Lego parts,” Alyse Smedlund said. “It helps your creativity to grow.”