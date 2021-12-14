Kids have merry times at local Christmas parties

PLATTSMOUTH – A year after COVID-19 played Scrooge on area Christmas parties, Santa, minus his reindeer, came back to Plattsmouth this past weekend, and the kids were glad he did.

“I had more kids on my lap than in the past,” Santa said at a Sunday party at Plattsmouth High School.

He also got a warm reception, along with Mrs. Claus and one of his elves, at a Saturday party at the Plattsmouth Public Library.

Tamar Dreier, a library supervisor, said that after a year’s absence, the party was important for bringing a sense of normality back and for bringing the community together again.



“It’s snowed and Santa came. It’s a perfect day,” Dreier said.

About 100 kids and parents came to that event in which the kids took part in face painting, did crafts, received balloons from Donna “Rainbow the Clown” Trout and received free books from the library.

On Sunday, Santa came solo to the Christmas party at Plattsmouth High School, which was sponsored by the school’s Student Council.

“We’re happy to do something like this for the community,” said Caleb Wiseman, council vice president. “We love giving back to the community.”

Some 200 cookies were donated by the school’s lunch program, he added.

“We really appreciate that,” Wiseman said.

Besides picture taking with Santa, the kids played games like putting the red dot on Rudolph’s nose while blindfolded, making reindeer food, coloring pictures, and more.

At least 150 kids and parents attended, Wiseman estimated.

Parents seemed to enjoy these parties like their kids.

“It’s super fun,” said Heidi Nelson of Plattsmouth.

Kelsey Heyen of Dunbar added, “It’s nice for the community.”

Despite his busy schedule, Santa plans a return trip this Saturday as he’ll meet with the kids from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2543, 510 First Ave.

Besides picture taking with Santa, there will also be snacks, a sing-along, a Christmas movie and a live show featuring Santa.

The event is free, though free will donations will be accepted.

