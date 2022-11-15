Kids learn recycling can be child's play

PLATTSMOUTH – A group of interested spectators on Tuesday learned that recycling can be…well, child’s play.

Students at St. John the Baptist School and at Plattsmouth Elementary School were treated to a fun, comical show about recycling by someone who is an expert in that field.

“I’ve been performing as a professional circus clown for 40 years,” said Richard Renner. “I’ve been doing this (recycling show) for 20 years.”

Renner came up from his hometown of Lawrence, Kan., as the guest of Keep Cass County Beautiful in celebration of America Recycles Day.

He came up with his invention called the Recyclanator, a machine he claimed can turn ordinary household items into new uses.

“I’m not so much a teacher as I am a cheerleader for recycling - `It’s cool, let’s all do this, yeah, yeah,’” Renner said.

He stresses to his young audiences that recycling is good for the economy, as well as the environment.

“I want them, before they throw something away, to think - ‘Can I recycle this?”

During his 45-minute show at each school, Renner performed various comedy routines, all with the important message that many daily items can be recycled and reused.

When asking for volunteers in his routines, Renner found no shortage of raised hands for joining in.

His routines included the three Rs of recycling – reduce, reuse and recycle.

Renner created a fourth R.

“ReBuy. Look and see if what you buy is made out of recyclable materials.”

Renner’s appearance was made possible by a state grant awarded to KCCB, said Dana Stahl, its executive director.

“It’s a nontraditional way of teaching students to recycle,” she said. “They’re learning while having fun.”

She hopes to bring him back in the future to perform at other area schools, Stahl said.