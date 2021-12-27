Kids learn STEM education can also be fun

WEEPING WATER – There was an event on Monday that opened the eyes of area school kids to the wonders of space.

It also opened their minds to the importance of knowing science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM for short.

“There are a lot of future jobs in STEM,” said Mirissa Scholting, Cass County 4-H extension assistant. “Technology is advancing. More people are needed in engineering, more people in mathematics. The earlier they are exposed to it, the more it will pique their interest and to learn more about it.”

The five elementary school students, all 4-H members, took part in an event called “Galactic Quest,” at the Cass County Extension office.

It was run by the University of Nebraska as part of its “winternships” around the state during the holiday break, featuring UNL honors students helping youngsters with various exercises.

The UNL students at Monday’s event were Elaina Madison, Meagan Heimbrecht and Marcus Cureton.

The event is actually part of a national 4-H initiative in which colleges around the country each year submit ideas for young students to learn.

This year’s topic on space education was submitted by Clemson University, according to Scholting.

“Space is a hot topic right now,” she said.

The first exercise involved the kids to make, then fly, paper airplanes as an “icebreaker” to get them warmed up for more complex exercises.

The first of which was decoding messages from a series of letters.

“It’s teaching them cyber security and how it is important in space,” Scholting said. “Communication must stay accurate and that nothing malfunctions.”

The next exercise was building telescopes, complete with lenses.

Then, the kids watched a video on the ever-increasing use of robots in space.

“Robots helped build the International Space Station,” the announcer on the video said. “Robotics is becoming more and more a part of everyday life.”

The kids worked as a team to create a robotic hand that included using water pushed through a long tube to act as a hydraulic force to move the claws back and forth.

“If you like solving problems and teamwork, it’s a good fit for you,” Scholting said of STEM education.

It seemed like a good fit for the participating kids.

“It’s great,” said Emma Bitterman. “I’ve been interested in space before.”

Alyse Smedlund added, “It’s fun. It helps you learn about the stars a lot.”

