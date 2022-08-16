Kids show their skills in little tractor event

WEEPING WATER – Keep going!

That’s what a lot of parents said last Friday to their son or daughter to continue on in the Children’s Pedal Pullers competition during the Cass County Fair.

It was, of course, all in good fun as dozens of kids in various age groups tried their skills – and some leg muscle work – to see how far they could go in a little tractor.

The event was sponsored by John and Marcie Vossler, owners of Little Tuggers.

After the kids were done, adults took over the contest.

Official results were not yet available as of Tuesday, though Noah Claus won the first race, the age 4 division, by peddling to 26.5 feet.