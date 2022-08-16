 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kids show their skills in little tractor event

  • Updated
  • 0

WEEPING WATER – Keep going!

That’s what a lot of parents said last Friday to their son or daughter to continue on in the Children’s Pedal Pullers competition during the Cass County Fair.

It was, of course, all in good fun as dozens of kids in various age groups tried their skills – and some leg muscle work – to see how far they could go in a little tractor.

The event was sponsored by John and Marcie Vossler, owners of Little Tuggers.

After the kids were done, adults took over the contest.

Official results were not yet available as of Tuesday, though Noah Claus won the first race, the age 4 division, by peddling to 26.5 feet.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News