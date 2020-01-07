PLATTSMOUTH – Nearly 100 local schoolchildren now have better knowledge on the dangers of substance abuse through a special program taught for many years now.
“In cooperation with the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, 91 of our fifth-grade students successfully completed Drug Abuse Resistance Education (also known as DARE),” said Dr. Richard Hasty, superintendent of Plattsmouth Community Schools. “It is a great partnership that has been in place for several years between PCS and the sheriff’s department to provide students with accurate information regarding substance use and abuse.”
It’s an 11-week program held during regular school hours and led by a law enforcement official that includes book reading on the dangers of alcohol and tobacco use, the negative consequences of bullying and positive decision-making processes. The students also write an essay on what they learned over the semester.
At the end, each student is given a certificate of achievement and a t-shirt.
You have free articles remaining.
The fifth graders at Weeping Water and Conestoga schools also participated this fall with Plattsmouth’s St. John the Baptist, Louisville and Elmwood-Murdock set to take part this spring.
“Anytime our school district can partner with law enforcement to educate students about the effects of substance use and abuse, I believe they will be in a better position to make informed decisions about the topic,” Hasty said.
He believes that partnership is an essential element of the success of this program, which is highlighted in the district’s mission statement - Working in partnership to ensure academic success, responsible behavior, and civic engagement.