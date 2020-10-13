Kindig, Forrest seek Plattsmouth Council Ward 3 seat

PLATTSMOUTH - The Plattsmouth Journal recently asked the candidates in several contested races two basic questions to better inform the voters when they make their decisions in this year’s election.

Jeff Kindig and Jim Forrest are running for the Plattsmouth City Council Ward 3 seat.

We asked both candidates two questions:

Why are you running for the Plattsmouth City Council, and what qualifications do you have that you believe would be beneficial to the council?

Kindig: For over 10 years, my family has been fortunate to call Plattsmouth home. I have proudly served on the Plattsmouth Planning Commission since Feb. 1, 2010, serving as chairman since June of 2015. In this role I have been able to help guide the mayor and city council and was able to assist developing the current Plattsmouth Comprehensive Plan.

Giving back to the community has always been important to me. I consider myself lucky to have great role models in this area, both within my family and with those whom I have served with over the last 10 years.

I want to bring fresh ideas and help guide our city into the future. I believe it is my responsibility to ensure that we provide the services and amenities that our citizens need and want.