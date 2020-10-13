Kindig, Forrest seek Plattsmouth Council Ward 3 seat

PLATTSMOUTH - The Plattsmouth Journal recently asked the candidates in several contested races two basic questions to better inform the voters when they make their decisions in this year’s election.
Jeff Kindig and Jim Forrest are running for the Plattsmouth City Council Ward 3 seat.
We asked both candidates two questions:
Why are you running for the Plattsmouth City Council, and what qualifications do you have that you believe would be beneficial to the council?
Kindig: For over 10 years, my family has been fortunate to call Plattsmouth home. I have proudly served on the Plattsmouth Planning Commission since Feb. 1, 2010, serving as chairman since June of 2015. In this role I have been able to help guide the mayor and city council and was able to assist developing the current Plattsmouth Comprehensive Plan.
Giving back to the community has always been important to me. I consider myself lucky to have great role models in this area, both within my family and with those whom I have served with over the last 10 years.
I want to bring fresh ideas and help guide our city into the future. I believe it is my responsibility to ensure that we provide the services and amenities that our citizens need and want.
Forrest: I moved to Plattsmouth in 2001 while serving in USAF. My wife, Karin, and I chose to make this home. We raised our three sons: Daniel, Joshua and Samuel here. We have been very happy in Plattsmouth. I believe that Plattsmouth has so much potential, and I would like to give back to the community by helping Plattsmouth reach that potential.
I served in the USAF for 20 years, retiring in 2008, and have worked for the DOD since. My total time working in the defense industry is 30 years. Much of that time was spent learning how to solve problems effectively and how to steward resources. Since 2009, I reduced costs by 29 percent and increased delivered services by over 30 percent for a $327 billion portfolio of programs that I managed.
I have a Doctorate of Business Administration and enjoy research in the fields of public finance, public safety, public policy and national security. I have a great deal of experience stewarding public funds and take very seriously the premise that a taxpayer should get the best deal they can and their tax money should not be wasted.
Since moving to Plattsmouth, I have coached and volunteered in support of youth sports, and also served on the City Park Board for over 10 years. During that 10 years on the board, I have learned that it is very important to listen to and hear what people think on public issues.
By listening to and hearing what people have to say, we can find opportunities or solutions to problems. One example of such an opportunity is the Dog Park which cost the city next to nothing being primarily paid for by a local nonprofit organization. By listening to people, the park board was able to present the council an opportunity to provide yet another city amenity.
I plan to continue that practice of listening to and hearing citizens’ concerns and ideas in the hope that I can help solve some of the problems the city faces while also finding some additional opportunities for the citizens of Plattsmouth.
In your opinion, what are the two main issues that the community needs to address, and how would you go about addressing them as a council member?
Kindig: The biggest challenge facing Plattsmouth right now is determining the long-term solution for our water and waste treatment facilities. The flood in 2019 decimated our facilities and severely impacted the level of service we could provide. It is important that we weigh the short-term and long-term benefits of all options, as well as be fiscally responsible. The decisions being made will affect Plattsmouth for many years to come.
Plattsmouth has seen a good deal of growth, especially along the Highway 75 corridor. It is important that we continue to support this growth, while also looking for opportunities to expand in other areas of our city. The Old Blue Devil Stadium site provides a unique opportunity to bring new development to an otherwise developed area.
We must also focus on supporting the existing businesses that call Plattsmouth home. We need to work alongside our small businesses to promote and support them in any way possible. Their success will drive future residential and commercial developments.
Forrest: I see two issues that I would call the root of many issues facing Plattsmouth at this time - vision and effectiveness.
The primary issue facing Plattsmouth is - which direction does it want to move towards. For example, are we a bedroom community i.e. town with limited services, or a full-service self-sufficient city? The sense of identity that citizens desire matters because that identity will set expectations and define how Plattsmouth should invest in emergency services and infrastructure and what ordinances should be on the books.
At this point in time, I believe we have several different views on what community expectations are and unfortunately, we have seen dollars spent that are less effective than they could have been if we had a unified community vision and expectation of how Plattsmouth will proceed.
I would like to gain a consensus within the citizenry of Plattsmouth and proceed to effectively and efficiently start stewarding resources so that we can work towards achieving whichever vision the community desires. That will keep taxes lower and allow us to better steward resources.
The second issue facing Plattsmouth is the level of effectiveness of how the city executes capital improvement contracts. Companies should not get paid for unsatisfactory work and should be liable for damages that they cause during a construction project.
The Main Street project is one example of when a contractor had to redo a block of work because of their mistake which also cost our citizens and business owners extra money. I would like to work with the council and city employees to make sure that we do not let any more contracts that allow a company to take advantage of the city and cost the taxpayers extra money.
If we can tackle these two issues, then Plattsmouth can move efficiently in a direction that everyone can be proud of.
